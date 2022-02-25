President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is having drastic consequences politically and socially for Russia.

Not only are countries like the US and UK issuing economic sanctions against Russia as punishment for invading Ukraine but the sports and entertainment world are responding too.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

F1

Formula 1 released a statement on Twitter saying they would no longer hold the Grand Russian Prix due to the impossible circumstances surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement comes after F1 champion, Sebastian Vettel said he would "not go" and thought "it’s wrong to race in that country. I’m sorry for the people, innocent people who are losing their lives, getting killed for stupid reasons."

Additionally, the popular car racing sport said they were watching the events unfold in Ukraine with "sadness and shock" and "hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation."



Eurovision

Eurovision Song Contest the popular singing content broadcasted by European Broadcasting Union announced today, no Russian acts will be included in this year's content. The statement comes after fans pressured EBU to remove Russia from participating.

In their official statement, posted to Twitter, EBU said, "The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's Contest would bring the competition into disrepute"

Champions League Final

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) implemented a decision to host the UEFA Men’s Champions League from Saint Petersburg to the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. Additionally, Ukrainian and Russian teams "will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice".

In an additional statement, the UEFA condemned Putin's decision to invade Ukraine and "remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people."

World Cup

A 2022 World Cup play-off match in Russia is 'almost unthinkable' at the moment, the chairman of the Swedish Football Association has said.

Sweden are due to face the Czech Republic in a World Cup play-off Path B match on March 24, with the victor meeting the winner of the other group game between Poland and Russia.

Karl-Erik Nilsson said: "It's a possible scenario... spontaneously around the feelings we have as we wake up this morning are that it is almost unthinkable that we in a few weeks would play a football match in Russia. As it looks here and now, today, there is absolutely no desire to play a football match in Russia."

Additional sanctions against Russia are expected to continue.

Some countries are considering banning Russia from Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) which provides financial-messaging infrastructure for banks across the world.

People are pressuring international sports committees to ban Russia from competing entirely.

Social media users are pressuring Twitter to ban Russia's government from social media as well.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

