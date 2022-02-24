Mysterious symbols have been painted on Russian tanks – sparking several chilling theories as to why they are there.

Markings including 'Z' symbols in a square could hold the secrets to Russian plans, according to Sky News. The distinctive symbol has appeared on a number of vehicles near the city of Belgorod in Russia – less than 20 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Experts have suggested that such markings are generally painted on vehicles before combat to avoid the opposition imitating the symbols. They are also said to highlight where they are heading in battle.

There have since been variations of the symbols, with 'Z' inside a triangle.

Professor Michael Clarke, former director of the defence think tank RUSI, told the outlet: "Often these symbols will be location based - they will be communicating where a unit is heading. If they were only to mark the vehicles as being Russian, you could just use one symbol.

"The fact that they are different tells you more - they are probably signs which tell you which units are heading to the northeast or northwest of a district, for example."

Russian defence policy expert, Rob Lee, agreed on Twitter. “It appears Russian forces near the border are painting markers," he tweeted, "In this case ‘Z’, on vehicles to identify different task forces or echelons.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A military source based in Kiev reportedly told The Sun: “It’s vital that any attacking force can be distinguished, particularly from the air where Russian forces will have complete control.

“The Ukrainians have very similar tanks and vehicles and will want to reduce the risk of friendly fire.”

Another theory by David Kime, a former soldier, police officer and field intelligence officer, also garnered much attention. He suggested the 'Z' stands for the "point of no return."

While there are many theories circulating online, there has been no conclusive evidence of what the ‘Z’ means.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

