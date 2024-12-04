Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have reportedly gone on a break after a year-long relationship.

The pair first sparked romance rumours after being spotted at a dinner date in Los Angeles in December 2023. They have since been seen together publicly on several occasions including at the Met Gala in April.

Keoghan was also seen supporting Carpenter at her Coachella gig and made an appearance in her music video 'Please, Please, Please'.

Now, in a statement to People, a source said: "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."

Inevitably, fans couldn't handle the news and turned to X/Twitter to express their sadness, with one passionate fan writing: "OMGGGG PLS NO THEY ARE LIKE MADE FOR EACH OTHER."

Another humbling comment read: "If THEY broke up, then there’s no hope for the rest of us."

Meanwhile, many more were more excited about her new album.

"Next album about to be SO GOOD," one wrote, as another chimed in: "She’s about to sing her heart out next album"

YouTube

Back in October, Carpenter opened up about her decision to feature Keoghan in her music video.

"I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' And he was next to me in a chair,” she told CBS Sunday Morning. “And he was so excited about it.”

She also called him "one of the best actors of this generation," adding to Variety: "So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.