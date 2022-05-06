Mayor of London Sadiq Khan joked that Boris Johnson is a "vote winner" for Labour but noted he is conflicted about whether the prime minister should resign.

"Let me be frank – it’s in the Labour Party’s interest for Boris Johnson to stay," he told Sky News.



"It’s in the national interest for him to go. And I’m somebody who’s a patriot, who loves my country.

"It’s time for him to go, as a patriot and as an Englishman, and as a Brit – but as a Labour person, I want him to stay, he’s a vote winner for us."

Other local leaders have also voiced their concerns, with the new Labour leader of Wandsworth council, Simon Hogg, reiterating that the prime minister is a "liability" for the Tories.

"It wasn’t just Labour voters who were saying, 'He lied, he broke his own rules,'" he said.

The Tories have suffered three times in the capital this morning, losing Wandsworth, Barnet – and Westminster for the first time since its creation in 1964. It is believed to result from the prime minister's handling of the cost of living crisis and the Partygate revelations.

The new Labour leader of Westminster City Council, Adam Hug, has said his party’s victory is a "huge privilege."



In a tweet, he penned: "The residents of Westminster have put their faith in Labour to lead the council. It is an honour and a privilege. We will work every day to build a fairer Westminster."

Khan later tweeted: "A historic, joyous night for Labour as Wandsworth council goes red for the first time in 44 years.

"This is a fantastic result for Wandsworth residents – who can now look forward to a cleaner, greener, more equal borough under the leadership of Councillor Simon Hogg."

In a clip, Khan can be heard saying: "Three words. Wandsworth, Labour, gains," while Labour supporters cheer on.





