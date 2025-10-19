Sam Rivers dies aged 48: Emotional tributes pour in for Limp Bizkit bassist

Tributes are pouring in for Sam Rivers, the founding bassist of Limp Bizkit, who has died at the age of 48.

In an emotional statement shared to Instagram, the band described Rivers as not only their bass player, but "pure magic".

Limp Bizkit came together in 1994, with Fred Durst, John Otto, DJ Lethal, and Sam Rivers. Mixing rock with hip-hop and a no-holds-barred lyrical style, the band became one of the most recognisable acts of the late ’90s, helping to pull heavier sounds into the spotlight.

"From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous," the band wrote alongside a photo of Rivers.

"We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always," they continued. "Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends."

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Fans turned to social media to pay their respects, with one writing: "RIP Sam Rivers. One of the best to do it."

Another described Rivers as "one of the badass bass players of its existence!"

A third penned: "Sam Rivers, the founding bassist of the American nu-metal giant Limp Bizkit, was a pivotal figure in the band's sound and success. While many know him for the thunderous grooves that defined a generation of rock music, there are numerous lesser-known facets to his life and career."

Meanwhile, a fourth shared: "Rest in peace, Sam Rivers :(( I’m super grateful that I got to see him when Limp Bizkit opened for Metallica earlier this year… I can’t believe he passed so suddenly. I’m genuinely so sad to hear about his passing."

Rest in peace, Sam Rivers (1977–2025)

