Trump brags about ‘outstanding’ MRI results – but there’s a pretty big problem

US president Donald Trump’s health continues to be met with scepticism and scrutiny online, after the 79-year-old ended up making a second visit to Walter Reed Medical Center in a year last month – and now the Republican’s comments about an MRI scan he had there hasn’t done much to halt speculation.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said: “I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor… The result was outstanding.

However, when he was asked if the MRI scan was of his brain, the president replied he has “no idea”.

“But whatever they analysed, they analysed it well and they said I had as good a result as they’ve ever seen,” he said.

Journalist Mehdi Hasan was among those on Twitter/X bewildered by the convicted felon’s latest comments, asking “how is this not 25th Amendment territory”, in reference to the part of the US Constitution around a president’s fitness to serve:

“Love 2 go to the doctor and not know what body part they’re analysing,” tweeted fellow reporter Aaron Rupar sarcastically:

One account asked why a reporter didn’t question Trump on not knowing what he was having a medical test for:

And another user, former NASA astronaut Terry Virts, quipped: “Best MRI the doctor has ever seen. Not sure what organ was scanned, but it was the best ever, whatever it was”:

Just last week, Trump made headlines when he appeared to ‘doze off’ during a White House press event on drug prices.

