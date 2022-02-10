The trial of Sarah Palin vs. New York Times is underway and so far some great one-liners have come out of it.

On Thursday, court resumed in lower Manhattan, where Palin continued her testimony from the day before and the New York Times began their cross-examination. But before the court took a short break, District Judge Jed Rakoff, asked Palin an interesting question.

Twitter user, @southpawnyc, live-tweeted from the courtroom sharing interesting moments as the trial unravels, and couldn't help but share the strange interaction.

Apparently, Judge Rakoff asked Palin if she dances then pointed to his wife across the courtroom and told Palin his wife was a dance instructor, which many found strange and potentially inappropriate.

Other thought the Judge's interaction inadvertently kind.

The trial began on Tuesday after Covid delays. Palin sued the New York Times in 2017 over an editorial published that correlated a map circulated by Palin's PAC that showed certain electoral districts to the 2011 Tucson shooting that left Rep Gabby Giffords severely injured.

Palin took to the stand on Wednesday where she spoke about her life and career as a politician.

The libel suit is going up against the precedent set by New York Times Co v Sullivan (1964) which states the public figure is responsible for proving a publication acted with actual malice.





