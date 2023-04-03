School chief claims he was denied top job for calling women 'ladies'

A teacher from Massachusetts claims he was rejected from a job after calling two of the women on the committee "ladies".

Vito Perrone said he was offered the job role as head of Easthampton schools last month – but after realising it was $14,000 less than his last job, he tried to renegotiate the salary.

In the email, seen by the Daily Hampshire Gazette, Vito requested a better compensation package including a negotiated salary in years 2025 and 2026 to align with the cost of living. He also asked for an additional four holiday days each year.

According to the outlet, Vito requested 40 sick days in his first year of employment, arguing that he had accrued sick days throughout his six years working in the district.

In the email, Vito addressed chairperson Cynthia Kwiecinski and Suzanne Colby, executive assistant to the committee, as "ladies". He also signed off the request using his first name, which he believes could have given an informal tone.

Vito claimed that Kwiecinski said the phrase "ladies" was a "microaggression" and "the fact that he didn’t know that as an educator was a problem".

"I was shocked," Vito said. "I grew up in a time when ‘ladies’ and ‘gentlemen’ was a sign of respect. I didn’t intend to insult anyone."

Vito later attended a fundraiser at the school, where he tried to negotiate with the committee in person. However, during a break, he was informed the job offer had been retracted.

Kwiecinski told the publication she could not comment on the matter.

"Honestly, I am truly, truly disappointed that I won’t be in Easthampton in that building,” Vito said, as per the Gazette. "I’m just sad."

