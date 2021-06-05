Monkey reunited with family after being found at train station

Conor Riordan
Saturday 05 June 2021 20:10
news
Monkey

A monkey has been reunited with its family after being found at a train station near Glasgow.

Passengers alerted the operator about the small primate at Cambuslang on Saturday afternoon.

Scotrail then put out an appeal to reunite the monkey, believed to be a marmoset, with its owners.

Hours later, the operator revealed the family had been found and the monkey was now with them.

Scotrail tweeted: “‘ve dealt with lost phones, handbags and glasses over the years but this is definitely a first! If you’ve lost your monkey… it’s waiting on the next service from Cambuslang into the town.

The operator added: “It’s good news people. This wee fella has been reunited with his family! Here he is one last time eating a tin of fruit.

“Canny believe he had a tin opener!”

