Scottish football fan cheered over finish line as he completes US trek

A Scottish football fan has been cheered across the finish line as he completed a 3,000-mile kilted charity walk across the United States.

Craig Ferguson, 22, set off from Los Angeles in February hoping to make it to Boston in time for Scotland’s first game in the World Cup against Haiti, due to take place on Saturday evening local time.

He made it with more than a day to spare, and was piped over the final yards of the journey by local pipers as he reached Boston Common at about 2.30pm on Friday.

We're here, we made it, and the reception has just been everything I could have dreamed of and more Craig Ferguson

There he was met by crowds of supporters, members of the Tartan Army and Scottish expats, some waving Scotland flags and placards as they cheered and chanted “no Scotland, no party”.

Mr Ferguson afterwards said the reception was “everything (he) could have dreamed of”.

A news helicopter hovered in the sky above him as he completed the final section of his trek, which he had taken on to raise money for Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH).

Speaking to the Press Association after crossing the finish line, a visibly delighted Mr Ferguson described the reception as “incredible”.

“We’re here, we made it, and the reception has just been everything I could have dreamed of and more,” he said.

Craig Ferguson was greeted by a cheering crowd (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

“Honestly…I said I don’t know if anyone’s going to be there or if many people are going to turn up.

“So I would never have predicted that many people. I can’t believe it. They had the helicopter out, man, it was like crazy, but it’s just incredible.

Shortly before finishing the walk Mr Ferguson, who is from Paisley, Renfrewshire, also learned the Scottish Government had made a £400,000 donation to his walk – and he has now reached his £1 million fundraising target.

“When I got the news of that about 48 hours ago it was the thing that kept the dream alive,” he said.

“There were times when I was like, there is no way, we thought that it was too ambitious.

“And then hearing that news – it kept the dream alive, and not only kept it alive, but then everyone rallied behind it, and in the same day we managed to hit that £1 million.

“So it’s just incredible.”

As for the first the first thing he will do now he has finished the walk, he said: “To be honest, get a haircut, get a shave, see my friends and family, and have a few drinks and really enjoy the moment”.

First Minister John Swinney, who is in Boston ahead of Scotland’s opening match, described Mr Ferguson as an “exceptional young man.”

“When I saw Craig back in February, before he left, he was a bit daunted by the challenge.

“He’s done it. He set a big, bold fundraising target of £1 million to raise to support SAMH – to raise awareness, but also to raise money.

“Craig’s done so much in that respect, I thought the right thing for the Government to do was to support him and to back what he’s doing.

“So, our contribution of £400,000 helps Craig on the journey to supporting SAMH.

“But members of the public have weighed in behind Craig because they admire what he’s doing, and he’s a shining example of the young people of Scotland today.”

Hazel McIlwraith, director of fundraising and major appeals at SAMH, said: “The Tartan Army love to sing that they’ll be coming down the road. Craig has taken that notion and done something incredible, coming down the road like no Scotland fan ever has.

“The funds raised through the Tartan Trek will help SAMH to provide life-changing support to people across Scotland, and we are incredibly grateful for everything Craig has accomplished.”