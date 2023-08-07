Second leading Bigfoot researcher dies within a matter of months

Bigfoot researcher Scott Carpenter tragically passed away last week, making it the second death in the Bigfoot community in the past month.

At the beginning of July, Claudia Ackley suddenly died from a heart attack in her home at the age of 51. Ackley was one of the biggest names in the Bigfoot research community after she claimed to have spotted one in 2018.

Carpenter was also well-known in the community and ran a YouTube channel sharing his theories on the creature.

The news of Carpenter's death was announced by friends on Facebook, with Bettina Moss, who had previously done an interview with Carpenter in March 2023, being the first to share the tragic passing. Carpenter's son Travis had shared with Tony Merkel of Merkel Media that Scott had died from a brain aneurysm. However, Carpenter's family are yet to release a statement about his death.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

His YouTube channel boasted over 62,000 subscribers, describing himself as an "amateur Sasquatch researcher", another name for Bigfoot. He had also suggested that "Sasquatch/Bigfoot is actually a Nephilim. A creature that was created when Fallen Angels procreated with human women."









As well as a YouTube channel, Carpenter documented his research on blogs such as The Bigfoot Field Journal, The Nephilim Among Us, Dogman: Monsters are Real; as well as his book 'The Nephilim Among Us Updated.' During his research he had also claimed that he had encountered creatures such as "Dogman, Gray Aliens, Cloaked Entities, Orbs, the Little People, and Sasquatch."

Many fans and fellow researchers mourned Carpenter's death:

"He was one of the most selfless guys out there and helped me many times. Would do anything for you. If it wasn't for his friendship I probably wouldn't be involved with the Bigfoot world. He was definitely a major influence on the direction my life has taken. He will be greatly missed. Praying for peace and comfort for his family and friends," wrote one friend under a Facebook post announcing Carpenter's death.

"So sorry to hear. I've always enjoyed Scott's videos and books. Thoughts and prayers for his family," another wrote.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.