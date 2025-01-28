Selena Gomez called a 'sick person' by Megyn Kelly following tearful video

American political commentator Megyn Kelly has called Selena Gomez a “sick person”, while Donald Trump’s “border tsar” dismissed the star’s tearful video.

Amid a massive ramp-up in arrests of undocumented migrants in the US under Donald Trump’s orders, American actress and singer Gomez posted a video of herself crying to her Instagram.

Gomez, who has Mexican heritage on her father’s side, was visibly emotional after the “attacks” and said that she wished there was more she could do in a video that she has since deleted.

But, some on the right have criticised Gomez for the clip, with Trump’s so-called “border tsar” Tom Homan telling Fox News : “If they don’t like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We’re going to do this operation without apology.”

Gomez was also attacked by former Fox News host Kelly who slammed Gomez during an episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, calling her “sick” and claiming she “hates” the United States.

“She’s unwell. Obviously, this is an unwell person,” Kelly said. “And by the way, anybody who takes their phone, works up in tears and posts a video of themselves crying into their phone is sick. That’s a sick person.

“Tears happen. They tend to happen privately. If they happen publicly, I think you should quickly move on and recover. But I don’t understand the person who works it and tries to squeeze out more tears to make themselves look extra sad. ‘I’m really sad. I know I have hundreds of millions [followers], but I hate this country.’”

She continued: “She deleted it after her fans taught her that the majority of the country stands behind these policies, but I’m sure she was shocked to get any blowback whatsoever.”

Gomez has also received support online from fans and friends alike.

Rapper Flavor Flav wrote on X/Twitter: “Team Selena Gomez. Again. That woman is always so brave to share her truth, and so many are quick to bully her.”

Gomez stars in the record-breaking Oscar-nominated film Emilia Pérez and recently revealed her engagement to boyfriend Benny Blanco.

