Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco sent fans into a frenzy after sharing news of their surprise engagement to the world.

On Wednesday (11 December), the former Disney alumni shared an Instagram post featuring a series of wholesome snaps captioned: "Forever begins now."

The lead photo showed Gomez's stunning diamond engagement ring along with a candid snap of the star's emotional reaction.

Gomez also gave fans a glimpse into the proposal featuring a scenic, secluded picnic complete with Taco Bell and blankets. The 32-year-old also shared a wholesome photo of the happy couple.

It didn't take long for thousands of people to flood the post with congratulatory messages, including some familiar faces.

Former Friends star Jennifer Aniston gushed: "HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!"

Actress Ashley Benson wrote: "Congrats lovey. So happy for you."

Emily in Paris' Lily Collins penned: "Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both."

Famed chef Gordon Ramsay humoured: "Congratulations to you both it must be the cooking."

And lastly, Gomez's new fiance Blanco shared a sweet response that had fans fawning: "hey wait… that’s my wife."

Over on X/Twitter, fans were just as ecstatic about the news with many happy she got her "happy ending":

Another shared a clip from Gomez's Instagram Story sharing the news with a friend:

Meanwhile, others (who thought they stood a chance) were gutted by the news their celebrity crush said yes:

One social media user looked to Dragon Ball Z to showcase their reaction.

Another joked: "Selena Gomez got engaged (she doesn’t even know I exist)."





Back in May during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Blancosaid he sees himself marrying Gomez in the future.

"When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this," he said.

