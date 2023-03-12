Self Esteem wears 'Free Gary' t-shirt at gig amid Gary Lineker's BBC suspension

Self Esteem showed her support for Gary Lineker amid his BBC suspension by wearing a "Free Gary" t-shirt at her show last night (March 11).

The 36-year-old musician whose real name is Rebecca Lucy Taylor was performing a headline show at the London's Eventim Apollo and decided send a message with her outfit change for the encore.

She reappeared on stage with the white t-shirt that had "Free Gary" in bold capitals as she sang her remaining songs "I'm Fine," "The Best" and "Still Reigning."

Her t-shirt choice comes as BBC's Match of the Daypresenter Gary Lineker was suspended over an impartiality row after he criticised the government's controversial asylum policy on Twitter, comparing the government's language on the matter to 1930's Germany.

Since then, Lineker's MOTD colleagues Ian Wright, and Alan Shearer, announced they would boycott the programme in solidarity with him which led to last night's show to "focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry."

Following the show, Self Esteem posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing the "Free Gary" t-shirt during her performance.



For the caption she wrote: "Thank you London. Solidarity @garylineker."

Elsewhere, Self Esteem isn't the first musician to share their support for Lineker after Fatboy Slim beamed the football presenter's face on stage during a set in Manchester.

