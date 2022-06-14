It's official - sex might be the best cure there is out there for your hay fever symptoms.

Yep, you read that correctly. According to a team of scientists at the Tabriz Medical University in Iran, the reproductive system is directly linked to the nasal system.

They said that sex leads to a constriction of the blood vessels in the nose and eyes, which in turn causes eyes to stop streaming and helps to unblock stuffy noses.

Despite this rather attractive alternative to antihistamines seeming like the perfect option, the team also admit that they haven't yet carried out any clinical trials on the study, however it's still been published in the Medical Hypotheses.

Sina Zarrintan, one of the study's authors, commented: "It can be done from time to time to alleviate the congestion and the patient can adjust the number of intercourses depending on the severity of the symptoms."

However, not everyone agrees. Another person from the same university Mohammed Amin Abolghassemi Fakhre, said: "There are some limitations in using ejaculation as a treatment of nasal congestion, such as not being applicable out of home and not having any sex partner."

Well, yes, that is definitely a consideration.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk about the findings, Max Wiseberg, airborne allergen expert and founder of HayMax barrier balms, said: "Pollen levels are set to rise this week so people with hay fever should be prepared to prevent the onset of unpleasant symptoms.

"There is also research which suggests that sex could help with the symptoms, so that may be something to consider although there may be some practical issues around timing and locations. However, there is probably not a more pleasant way to deal with the symptoms of hay fever."

There is also another catch, the relief system is linked to ejaculation, meaning men are far more likely to feel relief from the act than women. Ah well, you could always just try banishing pets from the bedroom and changing your sheets regularly.

