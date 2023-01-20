Adult 'trapped in body of eight-year-old' is now dating man aged 26

A woman, 23, 'trapped in an eight-year-old's body', has opened up about her potential new love interest.

Shauna Rae weighs just 50 lbs and is 3 foot, 10 inches. This was caused by a side effect of brain cancer treatment as an infant, which caused damage to her pituitary gland and caused her to develop pituitary dwarfism.

Shauna's parents have previously opened up about the red flags and struggles of Shauna's dating life, after fearing her childlike appearance could attract paedophiles.

However, they have seemingly given her new man the seal of approval.

In a recent episode of her TLC show, I Am Shauna Rae, thereality star recently connected with 26-year-old Dan Swygart from Wales, who reached out and sent Shauna flowers after watching the first season of the show.



The pair were chatting online before Dan flew over to meet Shauna in person.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Will Shauna Be Whisked Away By A Charming Traveler? | I Am Shauna Rae www.youtube.com





Shauna said she hadn't given thought to "how if would look" if she and Dan were in a relationship.

"I assume that we would probably try long-distance, but I’ve been in a long-distance relationship and it’s not my cup of tea," she said, before adding that he would either have to find a "settle-down place" or Shauna would "have to start travelling with him."

Dan recently invited Shauna to a friend's wedding in Malaysia, which her parents think "would be really cool" and that she'd "have a good time."

"I don’t think I’d be as concerned if Shauna went on a trip with Dan because she’s with Dan," they said. "I mean, I think the first thing he would do is protect Shauna."

Despite the go-ahead from mum and dad, Shaun is still unsure whether they're being serious.

"They probably wouldn’t let me go if it actually happened," she said, citing that she's had bad past experiences while dating.

"I’ve just developed the ability to spot someone who may not have the best intentions because they give themselves away," she said.

"Their questions are very targeted towards my physicality.

"They’re learning about me like I’m a specimen in a lab."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.