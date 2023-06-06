Shoppers think manufacturers are sneakily reducing the size of their products

Ever gone into a supermarket to buy a bag of crisps and get the sense that either you or getting bigger, or bags are getting smaller?

You are not alone.

A new survey of consumer activity from Barclays found households are increasingly concerned that manufacturers are reducing the size of products - and its a term people have called 'shrinkflation'.

Two-thirds of shoppers had noticed products shrinking in size while the price had remained the same or even increased, causing them to go elsewhere.

It comes - of course - as the cost of living crisis trundles on with people struggling to afford the basics in their baskets as energy bills and other necessities increase too.

Responding to the survey, Esme Harwood, a director at Barclays, said:“Consumers are still paying close attention to their everyday spending, and we are seeing growing concerns around shrinkflation in the weekly shop.

“Many are having to forgo discretionary purchases to offset rising food prices, with clothing and restaurants most impacted.”

