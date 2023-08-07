Last week it was revealed that Fabian Marta, one of the thousands of patrons of the crowdfunded anti-child trafficking film Sound of Freedom, was arrested and charged with accessory to child kidnapping.

The irony of the news was not lost on many, but fans of the film believe that the news is either false or overstated to try and silence the film and its message.

This is not the first theory of this kind to emerge from the film, after many accused AMC theatres of purposely disrupting or stopping screenings of the films in attempts to stop people from viewing it, claims that have been denied by AMC.

Fans of the film believe this is because elites don't want people seeing the film because it exposes them; the film has also been accused of promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory that Democratic and Hollywood elites traffic children and torture them.

One user suggested that it "really bothers you that this film is shedding light on this issue" after X, formerly Twitter, account Pop Crave posted the news.

Another user wrote that they "would not be a bit surprised to learn the charges are false", saying "the left-wing media" has gone to lengths to "discredit the film as a right-wing conspiracy."

"Oh f**k off with this little smear campaign, they don't want anyone to see the movie because it's made by Christians and Republicans," wrote one user:

And many seemed to agree:

Marta's next court date is listed in records at August 28. His bail was set at $15,000 but he was released on personal recognisance following an initial appearance on July 24.

