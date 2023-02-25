Railway staff stumped after someone leaves a duck on the train

We all hate the moment we realise we've left something on public transport.

Trotting down to lost property to retrieve a bag, wallet, or umbrella is a real pain.

But have you ever left a duck on the train?

We're guessing the answer to that question is no, but that is exactly what someone did on a southeastern rail service to Herne Hill.

Posting on Twitter, southeastern railway called on people to collect their duck, as you do.

It said: "We've been informed that a duck has been left on a train at Herne Hill.

"Staff are looking after it at the station at the moment and will arrange for it to be safely collected, however, if it is yours then please make yourself known to station staff."

It added that the quacking animal "had been handed over to a wildlife organisation who will continue to look after it."

The tweet went viral and people posted their jokes and theories about what could have happened:

Just a normal day on a British train...

