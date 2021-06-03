US Space Force completely unaware of who the good guys are in Star Wars

The US military service Space Force is reportedly oblivious to who the good characters in the Star Wars trilogy are.

It comes after Space Force swore in Maj. Gen DeAnna Burt in a recent ceremony that included cosplayers who were dressed as some of the Star Wars characters, according to Task & Purpose .

The re-enactors were dressed up as Imperial Stormtroopers, an Imperial Guard, Boba Fett, and Darth Vader, according to pictures of the ceremony that was held in May at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

None of those characters could be described as being the good guys in the famous trilogy.

Space Force spokesman Mike Pierson said that volunteers from the local community were dressed up as the Star Wars characters. They were reportedly assisting to celebrate International Space Day at the Combined Space Operations Center.

“The short ceremony where Maj. Gen. Burt was sworn into the Space Force was added to the end of the Space Day celebration,” Pierson told Task & Purpose. “The costumed volunteers were not part of the swearing-in ceremony.”

Space Force also reportedly concluded that the Intergalactic Empire was a shining city on a hill.

When the Pentagon spokesman John Kirby was asked if the Defense Department endorses the values of the Intergalactic Empire, he told Task & Purpose that they “support and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.”

Maj. Burt is the deputy commander of Space Operations Command in the US Space Force and the commander of SPACECOM’s Combined Force Space Component Command.

She reportedly said earlier in May that US space organizations are determining a new strategy that would express their capabilities in the orbit, according to Airforce Magazine .

“If I can’t talk about what I have to hold your capabilities at risk, then I really can’t deter,” Burt said during the AFA Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies Space Power Forum.

“So, we’ve been working really hard on a conceal, reveal, obfuscate strategy. How are we going to talk about our capabilities? What are the things we’re willing to talk about? What are we not willing to talk about? And how will that then translate into our deterrence strategies and how we operate,” she added.