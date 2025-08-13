Spider-Man stunt double seen racing through Glasgow on military vehicle

Hundreds of Spider-Man fans have watched an actor in the costume of the web-slinging superhero performing stunts through the streets of Glasgow.

On Wednesday, the Marvel character was seen on Hutcheson Street in the city centre.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will appear in cinemas next year (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

One stunt showed Tom Holland’s stunt double racing down the street at breakneck speed while he grabbed onto the back of an armoured military vehicle.

Passers-by filmed what action they could grab on their phones while production crews captured what appears to be a fairly intense chase scene in the upcoming film, titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spidey waves to fans in Glasgow city centre (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

It is the fourth instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) story of Peter Parker, and the 38th film in the MCU’s list of movies overall.

The Marvel sequel will see Tom Holland reprise his main role (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

The film will see Holland reprise the lead role, with Zendaya also returning as Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson.

Jon Bernthal will appear as Frank Castle/The Punisher, a brutal vigilante, while Mark Ruffalo also reappears as Bruce Banner/The Hulk – a genius scientist turned Avenger after a freak accident causes him to mutate into a giant green monster when he gets angry.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature in cinemas next year.