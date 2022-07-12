On Tuesday, the music-streaming platform Spotify announced it had acquired the daily music game Heardle leading some players to lose their statistics.

Like New York Times' acquisition of Wordle, the popular daily word game, Spotify obtaining Heardle has led to some backlash from players who believe the switch in platform caused them to lose their historical data.

Heardle is a daily music game that asks players to guess what song is playing based on the first few seconds. Like other Wordle games, Heardle allows players to share their statistics and track how well they've done over the course of their time playing.

But Tuesday morning's change-up seemingly cleared the data from player's browser and made the game only available for users in the US, the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Heardle players took to Twitter on Tuesday morning sharing their feelings about the change.

"Spotify has bought the music trivia game Heardle; instantly making it unavailable in dozens of countries and erasing players’ stats (or at least, mine are failing to load). That should keep people happy," Mark Savage tweeted.

"Spotify acquires heardle and now my stats are gone and today's song won't load," Leah wrote.

"Nooooo!! [Spotify] what have you done to #Heardle ??" Kelly tweeted.

Now, rather than have a song link to the correct song on Soundcloud it will link to a Spotify song this way Heardle users can listen to the song of the day in full.

The company told The Verge they plan to full integrate Heardle into their app but for now players can still use a separate browser

“We are always looking for innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery and help artists reach new fans,” Jeremy Erlich, global head of music at Spotify, told The Verge. “Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge.”

