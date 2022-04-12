Boris Johnson’s father Stanley praised his son’s visit to Ukraine, before saying “Europe needs to pull its socks up” - seemingly forgetting that the president of the European Commission visited Kyiv the day before Johnson arrived.
The prime minister met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last Saturday as a “show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people” following Russia’s invasion. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen met Zelensky the day before.
'I had no prior knowledge of the trip to Kyiv.'\n\nStanley Johnson says a visit to Ukraine by his son, Boris Johnson, was a 'wonderful example of leading from the front' as he calls on Europe to 'pull its socks up.'\n\n@NickFerrariLBCpic.twitter.com/ajdGlkXH7t— LBC (@LBC) 1649744286
Speaking to LBC, former MEP Stanley Johnson said he had “no prior knowledge” of his son’s trip to Kyiv, and went on to say that he thought it was a “wonderful example of leading from the front”.
“I think at this moment you have to say Europe needs to pull its socks up.
“I mean Germany is saying it can’t cut back on their oil imports, well why isn’t the rest of Europe coming to help Germany do this?
“I mean it is absolutely absurd this country, Ukraine, which has suffered so much, is now suffering [more]."
Johnson said that Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban is “holding the European framework up from making the right decisions”.
He added: "I say to myself, in this particular case, Brexit was probably a good idea, because Boris has been able to lead from the front here."
Social media users were quick to point out that Johnson visited the war-torn country after von der Leyen.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv on 8 April. Johnson followed her a day later.pic.twitter.com/m2La5vBO9W— Jo Maugham (@Jo Maugham) 1649744693
Leading from the front by visiting Kyiv...— Alex Usher (@Alex Usher) 1649758527
...at short notice AFTER a visit by the EU who... ... need to pull their socks up.\n\n#Gaslightinghttps://twitter.com/LBC/status/1513763369697828866\u00a0\u2026
EU leaders were there before him, but gotta feed the cult.https://twitter.com/lbc/status/1513763369697828866\u00a0\u2026— Dara de Br\u00fan (@Dara de Br\u00fan) 1649754259
Wasn't the European president there the day before?https://twitter.com/LBC/status/1513763369697828866\u00a0\u2026— Sean Barnes\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udf39 (@Sean Barnes\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udf39) 1649757089
Stanley Johnson had no prior knowledge of his son's trip to Kyiv. Also, he had no knowledge of all the other European leaders visits to Ukraine before him!https://twitter.com/LBC/status/1513763369697828866\u00a0\u2026— Brexitshambles (@Brexitshambles) 1649752218
