Starbucks is overhauling its menu for good which means some fan-favourite drinks are being cut - because they're simply not popular enough.
The coffee chain is removing several hot, cold and blended drinks beginning 4 March in a bid to lighten the load on baristas and speed up service.
Large orders with modifications to drinks have made it challenging for baristas to keep up, and this has led to dissatisfied customers, Bloomberg reports.
One of the 13 drinks being removed from the menu is the White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino. Another Frappuccino drink some Starbucks that seemingly had a lot of fans is the Java Chip, which is also departing the menu in March.
The White Chocolate Mocha FrappucinoStarbucks
The removal of the “less popular beverages” is due to items not being “commonly purchased” while also being “complex” to make as well as similar items already being on the menu, a representative told Today.com.
“As part of our plan to get back to Starbucks, we’re simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence,” Starbucks said. “This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company.”
The 13 drinks that will be pulled from the US menu are and alternatives:
Iced Matcha Lemonade
Alternative: Iced Green Tea Lemonade
Espresso Frappuccino and Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino
Alternative: Coffee Frappuccino
White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
Alternative: Mocha Frappuccino
Java Chip Frappuccino
Alternative: Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino
Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino and White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino.
Alternatives: Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino, which can have flavourings added, or Strawberry Crème Frappuccino.
White Hot Chocolate
Alternative: Hot Chocolate customised with Mocha or White Chocolate Mocha sauce.
Royal English Breakfast Latte
Alternative: London Fog Latte
Honey Almondmilk Flat White
Alternative: Flat White with alternative milk and preferred sweetener.
In addition to the menu cuts, Starbucks will also lay off 1,100 of its corporate employees globally. The company’s new Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol informed employees in a letter released on Monday (24 February).
