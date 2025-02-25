Starbucks is overhauling its menu for good which means some fan-favourite drinks are being cut - because they're simply not popular enough.

The coffee chain is removing several hot, cold and blended drinks beginning 4 March in a bid to lighten the load on baristas and speed up service.

Large orders with modifications to drinks have made it challenging for baristas to keep up, and this has led to dissatisfied customers, Bloomberg reports.

One of the 13 drinks being removed from the menu is the White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino. Another Frappuccino drink some Starbucks that seemingly had a lot of fans is the Java Chip, which is also departing the menu in March.

The removal of the “less popular beverages” is due to items not being “commonly purchased” while also being “complex” to make as well as similar items already being on the menu, a representative told Today.com .

“As part of our plan to get back to Starbucks, we’re simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence,” Starbucks said. “This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company.”

The 13 drinks that will be pulled from the US menu are and alternatives:

Iced Matcha Lemonade

Alternative: Iced Green Tea Lemonade

Espresso Frappuccino and Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino

Alternative: Coffee Frappuccino

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Alternative: Mocha Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino

Alternative: Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino

Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino and White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino.

Alternatives: Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino, which can have flavourings added, or Strawberry Crème Frappuccino.

White Hot Chocolate

Alternative: Hot Chocolate customised with Mocha or White Chocolate Mocha sauce.

Royal English Breakfast Latte

Alternative: London Fog Latte

Honey Almondmilk Flat White

Alternative: Flat White with alternative milk and preferred sweetener.

In addition to the menu cuts, Starbucks will also lay off 1,100 of its corporate employees globally. The company’s new Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol informed employees in a letter released on Monday (24 February).

