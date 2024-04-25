Kim Kardashian confirms weird Starbucks rumour about herself

Kim Kardashian has confirmed a rumour about herself and Starbucks coffee that is hilariously bizarre.

The Kardashian family is arguably one of the most famous in the world, with fans who are interested in every aspect of their lives, including their strange habits.

In a recent television appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s US talk show, the host asked the reality star if she was up for debunking or confirming some rumours about her, to which she obliged.

She confirmed that she knows how to change a car tyre, that she washes her feet every evening before bed and that she blow dries her jewellery before putting it on.

Kardashian explained: “Because I hate being freezing. And when you put on cold jewellery or like anything with a zipper – I just need it warm.”

Things then took an even stranger turn when Kimmel asked her about the rumour that she has to have someone else remove the cardboard sleeve from a Starbucks cup – and, it turned out to be true.

“Yes … and I hate the feeling,” Kardashian said, adding: “The cardboard getting moved off the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me.”

Kimmel also asked the billionaire reality star to confirm or deny whether she has six toes, with Kardashian confirming that she doesn’t.

But, almost every other rumour he asked her, such as that she sleeps with her eyes slightly open and that she celebrated her 14th birthday at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, was true.

Kardashian jokingly asked: “Were some of these not supposed to be true, but they really are, and you guys didn’t know?”

