Doctor warns of STI surge following New Year’s celebrations

Last New Year's saw a staggering 42 per cent rise in STI test kit orders, serving as a wake-up call about the sexual health risks that can accompany the festive season.

With parties, celebrations, and a surge in social interactions, the New Year marks a time when risky behaviours – often fueled by alcohol and the holiday spirit – can have lasting consequences on sexual health.

Alarmingly, 80 per cent of Brits significantly underestimate the true scale of STI cases in the UK, while 40 per cent of people have never been tested for common STIs. As infection rates continue to rise, New Year's Eve is becoming a critical tipping point for awareness – and a reminder of the importance of sexual health vigilance.

Dr Babak Ashrafi explained to Superdrug Online Doctor that "Christmas and New Year is a season of joy, but it's also a time when STI rates see a noticeable rise in the UK. Why does this happen? It’s a mix of festive fun, increased social interactions, and a few seasonal behaviours that lead to risky choices."

Dr Ashrafi believes it is down to the following:

More parties, more partners: The festive season is packed with office parties, holiday gatherings, and New Year’s celebrations. People are more likely to meet new partners in these social settings, and with alcohol flowing, inhibitions often slip, leading to decisions people might not make otherwise. In fact, Superdrug's research found that December is the month Brits have sex the most.

Festive drinking culture: Alcohol is a big part of Christmas celebrations. Whether it’s mulled wine at the Christmas market or champagne at midnight, drinking can impair judgment and increase the likelihood of unprotected sex. According to our study, 17 per cent of Brits admitted alcohol was the reason they skipped contraception during a one-night stand.

Break from routine: During the holidays, normal routines often go out the window. Access to sexual health services might be limited, and people may delay getting tested or using protection when they should.

Winter blues and emotional connections: The colder, darker months can bring on feelings of loneliness, pushing people to seek comfort in new connections. In fact, our previous research revealed that 1 in 5 Brits are struggling with intimacy issues.

In light of these challenges, Superdrug Online Doctor has launched a new STI Risk Tracker to shine a spotlight on sexual health awareness and help people understand the prevalence of STIs in their local area. The study surveyed 2,000 single Brits and uncovered critical gaps in testing, symptom recognition, and protection use.

