Stone cold clean sweep for Snoop Dogg as he tries curling at Winter Olympics

Rapper Snoop Dogg has joined the US curling team at the Winter Olympics and even took to the ice himself to have a go.

The musician, who is an honorary coach for Team USA as well as a special correspondent for broadcaster NBC, attended Friday’s curling mixed doubles match in Cortina, northern Italy.

Snoop, who carried the Olympic flame through the streets of Gallarate on Wednesday, delighted British curler Bruce Mouat by asking to have his picture taken with him.

American rapper Snoop Dogg (left) with USA's Daniel Casper

The rapper, real name Calvin Broadus, later took to the ice himself to have a try at sweeping a stone towards the house.

Mouat, who won silver in the 2022 Beijing games with the men’s team, said of the encounter with his doubles partner Jennifer Dodds: “We saw him at half-time.

“We saw he was sat next to (US curler) Cory (Thiesse)’s mum. He asked for a photo with us, so I am feeling pretty good about myself.”

Snoop was wearing a USA jacket that featured photos of Thiesse and partner Korey Dropkin as the American pair won their match against Canada 7-5.

American rapper Snoop Dogg is presented with a custom Team USA jacket in Cortina

The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper is a keen sports fan and is also the co-owner of Championship football club Swansea City.

He worked as a correspondent for NBC at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Curling was developed in Scotland in the 16th century and involves curlers sliding granite stones towards a scoring circle known as a house. Sweepers rub the ice ahead of the stone to help smooth the trajectory.