Man recalls disturbing story of stranger living in his house

A man has turned to TikTok to recount a disturbing story that led him to discover a stranger was living in his basement.

Wyatt Lanford (@wyatt_lan) racked up a staggering 1.1 million views for detailing the bizarre incident where he was praised for his "very engaging storytelling" as he explained the incident.

It all started when Wyatt heard strange noises in his 110-year-old Oregon apartment, which ranged from crying, to "animalistic growling".

One of the sounds prompted him to investigate as it "sounded scary like something was really wrong." As he neared closer to his door, it felt as though the screams were in his direction. Naturally, Wyatt locked his door.

A few days later, Wyatt received a text from his landlord informing him the door code had been changed due to a security issue.

But, the strange behaviour didn't stop there.

His neighbours started leaving notes claiming their parcels were going missing and clothes were disappearing from the laundry room.

It wasn't until Wyatt was walking his dog that he saw a man leaving the basement.

"I saw a very peculiar-looking man coming out of the basement, and he was staring at me like he had just been caught," Wyatt said.

Wyatt vented his frustrations about the lack of communication between the building management and tenants.

When asked if the stranger was still there, Wyatt responded in the comments: "As far as I know he still in the basement according to my neighbour. Or he keeps coming back I don't know."





It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to chime in on the horrifying story, with one writing: "As much as it is unlikely that you’ll have a squatter in your home while you also live there, it’s going to become more common if housing costs continue to increase."

Another wrote: "Tell your landlord you aren’t paying rent since the weird man in the basement isn’t either."

Meanwhile, a third recalled their own experience with a squatter, writing: "Had someone living under the stairs in the building I used to live at and when I reported it management told ME to ask them to leave wtf."

