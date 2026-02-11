Norwegian Olympian’s girlfriend 'breaks silence' after live tv cheating confession

The girlfriend of Sturla Holm Laegreid, a Norwegian Olympian who tearfully confessed to cheating on live television, has reportedly had her say — and let’s just say, she’s not exactly swooning over the grand gesture.

In a statement to Norwegian newspaper VG, shared anonymously, she made it clear that a public declaration doesn’t magically fix heartbreak.

"Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world, it's hard to forgive," she shared. "I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it".

She went on to say that the pair have had contact since his TV appearance, along with a cryptic "he is aware of my opinions on this".

It all started when the Norwegian biathlete – fresh off winning bronze – shifted the spotlight from sport to scandal.

Getty Images

During a live interview with broadcaster NRK, the Olympian broke down in tears and confessed to cheating on his girlfriend, whom he met just six months ago.

"Six months ago, I met the love of my life - the most beautiful and kindest person in the world," he shared. "Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her. I told her about it a week ago. It's been the worst week of my life".

Laegreid admitted he hoped the self-described "nuclear bomb" interview might somehow win her back. He even called the speech "social suicide" but said he wanted to "show how highly" he loved her.

That said, once Laegreid caught wind of his girlfriend's response, he then released another statement to VG.

“I deeply regret that I brought up this personal story on what was a joyous day for Norwegian biathlon," he said. "I am not quite myself today, and I am not thinking clearly."

