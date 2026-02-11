How two plush toys have become the hottest Winter Olympics trend

Fans of the Milan Cortina Olympic mascots, the stoat siblings Milo and Tina, are facing a frustrating hunt for plush toys of the popular characters, with official stores in the host cities already sold out less than a week into the Winter Games.

The highly sought-after merchandise, which includes coffee mugs and T-shirts, sees the plush toys as the most popular items, priced between 18 and 58 euros. Major official outlets in Milan, including the prominent store at the iconic Duomo Cathedral, and Cortina d’Ampezzo have been cleared out, with online stock also appearing to be depleted by Tuesday night.

"I think the only way to get them is to actually win a medal," joked Julia Peeler, 38, from South Carolina, who was in central Milan on Tuesday where Tina and Milo characters posed for photos with fans. Ms Peeler is searching for the plushies for her niece and has already purchased mascot pins, which she refuses to wear on her lanyard to avoid them being traded, a popular Olympic pastime.

Tina, representing the Olympic Winter Games, is the lighter-coloured stoat, while her younger brother Milo, the face of the Paralympic Winter Games, was born without a paw. According to the Olympics website, Milo learned to use his tail, turning his difference into a strength. Stoats are small mustelids, akin to weasels or otters.

Winning athletes are presented with the plush toys when they receive their medals on the podium. Broadcast system engineer Jennifer Suarez was one of the lucky few, securing a tiny Tina at the media centre in Milan on Tuesday. "We were lucky we were just in time," she said, clutching her prize. "They are gone right now." Ms Suarez has been collecting mascot toys since the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Friends Michelle Chen, 29, and Brenda Zhang, 28, from San Francisco, were among dozens of fans taking photos with the characters. "They’re just so lovable and they’re always super excited at the Games, they are cheering on the crowd," Ms Chen said. "We just are so excited to meet them." Ms Zhang added: "They’re just so cute, and stoats are such a unique animal to be the Olympic mascot."

Annie-Laurie Atkins, a friend of Ms Peeler, expressed her admiration for Milo’s role as the Paralympics mascot. "The Paralympics are really special to me," she said. "I have a lot of friends that are disabled and so having a character that also represents that is just incredible."