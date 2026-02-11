This is where you recognise Wuthering Heights’ Alison Oliver from

Before it's even made landfall in cinemas, Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" has already left its cultural legacy; angering loyalists to Emily Brontë's original story, while others swoon over the Promising Young Woman director's cinematography.

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie have stepped into the leading roles of Catherine and Heathcliff respectively, as they take us along through their twisted tale that, ultimately, ends tragically.

Of course, this isn't Jacob Elordi's first project with Fennell, having starred as Felix Catton in Saltburn, alongside Barry Keoghan - which made its own mark for its controversial scenes (expect more of those here, by the way).

But, what many don't realise is that he's not the only Saltburn star in Wuthering Heights either.

Alison Oliver takes on the role of Isabella Linton, the kooky, slightly delusional soon-to-be wife of Heathcliff, and becomes central to Fennell's plot with her near-comedic scenes - including her fan girl-like obsession with Cathy (Robbie).

In the movie, she's never seen without frills, bows, and dresses draped in candy hues, which, frankly, feel worlds away from her former role - as Venetia Catton.

In Saltburn, Oliver took on the role of the unemployed, rebellious “black sheep” of the Catton family. So, while she's still maintaining her streak as the slightly unhinged sister, seeing her as Linton couldn't feel more different.

So much so, that fans didn't even realise the two were played by the same actor.

"I thought we all knew each other really well", Oliver joked during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, when he brought up how the contrast between the two characters had confused people.

Now, social media users have confirmed they were blindsided by the connection too.

"It took me like 4 scenes in to clock Alison Oliver as Isabella. She’s that good if not the only worthwhile performance in the film", one person admitted.

"I was shocked, I had no idea", another wrote.

"This is how I find out", a third added, while another noted: "Truly one of our most chameleon like actresses".

They're not wrong, either.

Her other recent projects include Mark Ruffalo's kidnap-drama Task, Conversations With Friends, and crime-thriller, The Order, all of which couldn't be more different.

We can't wait to see what she takes on next.

Wuthering Heights is in cinemas from 13 February

