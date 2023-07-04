Subway branded 'tasteless' for 'subs don't implode' joke

Subway has reportedly apologised after a chain of the restaurant made a joke about the Titan submersible tragedy.

People have posted images on social media of a sign outside of the Rincon Subway restaurant in Georgia, which reads: “Our subs don’t implode.”

Five men onboard the Titan were declared dead after authorities confirmed that the craft imploded near the site of the Titanic shipwreck last month.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman were also aboard the Titan.

Reddit users posted the image of the Subway sign in a thread that read “Is it tasteless? Well yeah, it is Subway".

One social media user wrote: “This is what we are doing now? Making fun of people who lost their lives.”









Another wrote: “@SUBWAY this is at your store in Rincon, GA. Not only is it distasteful, it’s just sad. Do better. #subway”

A Subway representative was quoted in local media as saying: “We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business.”

A manager reportedly stated that the sign had now been removed.

