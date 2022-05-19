The Metropolitan Police has finished its investigation into Partygate so now Sue Gray can finally publish her report.

Gray’s report into a series of alleged breaches of Covid lockdown in 10 Downing Street and Whitehall was completed in January, but she delayed the publication of the full document because the Met said it could influence their own investigation.

But no worries of that happening anymore as the investigation - which resulted in a total of 126 fines for eight events - is done.

In total 83 people have been issued with fines, the force added, with 28 people facing between two and five fines. Boris Johnson got one fine as well, as we already know, making him the first PM in history to be slapped on the wrist by the police.

Now it's time for Gray to shine. Metropolitan Police acting deputy commissioner Helen Ball said: “We have no objection to Sue Gray publishing her report and she will make her own decision now on what action she wants to take.”

She has become a bit of a meme since it was first decided she would be the arbiter of Johnson's morality months ago. So enter the Sue Gray jokes, comments, memes and general thoughts:

In Gray's interim report, she said she was “extremely limited” in what she could say while police inquiries were under way.

She said that some behaviour at the gatherings was “difficult to justify” given the public was being asked to “accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives”.

There were “failures of leadership and judgement“ by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times. Some of the events “should not have been allowed to take place”, while others “should not have been allowed to develop as they did”.

She also criticised a drinking culture within No 10.

Time will tell what her full report has to say which is expected next week because, that's right, everyone's favourite character in British politics is back.

