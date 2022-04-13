The prime minister and the chancellor have been fined for breaking the law, and people have quite a lot to say about it.

More than 50 fines have been issued over law-breaking parties held at Downing Street and Whitehall during lockdown, including none other than Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

They have both received fixed penalty notices for attending a birthday gathering for Johnson in Number 10 in June 2020, where Johnson was ‘ambushed by cake’.

It’s history in the making, as Johnson has now become the first sitting PM to have broken the law, which is hardly the kind of achievement he’d have envisioned during his tenure.

Despite calls from opposition politicians and bereaved families, the pair have made it clear that they won’t be leaving any time soon.

But that hasn’t stopped the internet delivering its verdict, with the best kinds of memes and reaction emerging on social media since the news broke.

There are some of the best reactions, from the likes of Gary Lineker, Piers Morgan, Rylan and more.

























































It comes after the first Conservative MP suggested he should resign as prime minister, calling his position “untenable”.



Backbencher Nigel Mills said: “I don’t think the PM can survive or should survive breaking the rules he put in place … He’s been fined, I don’t think his position is tenable.”

Mr Mills, MP for Amber Valley in Derbyshire, said the public was “rightly angry that at a time when they were observing the very strictest of the rules people who were making the rules didn’t have the decency to observe them”.

