Former Tory Party Chair slams Suella Braverman over pro-Palestine protest comments

Former Tory minister and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi has blasted Suella Braverman for her comments about the Free Palestine marches.

Speaking to Sky News' Politics Hub, Baroness Warsi slammed the home secretary over the "dangerous and divisive" rhetoric, before labelling her as someone who "breaks things" instead of fixing them.

"She’d been briefed by the Met of what the route of the march was going to be, and the fact that they didn’t have concerns at this stage, she has now made this a live political issue because that’s the way she operates," Baroness Warsi said on Sky News.

She continued: "She fights culture wars. She doesn’t fix things, she breaks things."

Baroness Warsi went on to call Braverman "dangerous and divisive," adding: "If you look at her rhetoric, it is always about pitching A against B."

"We have now, sadly, some of my colleagues in government who project as patriots but they are indeed arsonists. They set this country alight, they pit community against community, they create these fires. And that is not the job of a government.

"The job of a government is to keep us all safe," Baroness Warsi continued. "And you do that by creating a sense of ease, not by fighting culture wars."

It comes after Braverman, who labelled the Pro Palestine protests "hate marches", took issue with the demonstrations set to take place on Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday. This is despite organisers informing the Met Police they are "willing to avoid the Whitehall area" and the Cenotaph.

Her choice of words sparked backlash on Twitter, writing: "It is entirely unacceptable to desecrate Armistice Day with a hate march through London."

Met commissioner Mark Rowley has since confessed he "doesn't know" what Braverman meant by her comments.

"She’s picked two words out the English language and strung them together" Rowley told The News Agents podcast. "I don’t know whether she means everybody there or some of the people there."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.