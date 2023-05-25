Another boat got stuck in the Suez Canal and the internet couldn't cope

Another boat got stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt, sparking a whole host of memes about the situation online.

The Suez Canal is one of the busiest shipping routes in the world, with approximately 30 per cent of the world’s shipping container volume passing through it, meaning that any boat that gets stuck there can cause a huge ripple effect on the delivery of goods worldwide.

This impact was demonstrated in March 2021, when the infamous container ship, Ever Given, blocked the canal for six days after running aground.

Now, the busy canal has been blocked by the grounded Xin Hai Tong 23 ship – a 189 metre-long Hong Kong-flagged carrier, according to Leth Shipping Agency.

Compared to the Ever Given, the ship was freed relatively quickly by two tugs, though, at one point, there are believed to have been four vessels stuck behind it.

News that another ship had temporarily been stuck in the canal was enough to set social media users off with some hilarious memes and reactions.

With the Suez Canal around 200 metres wide at its narrowest point, another simply asked: “Nas anyone thought of making the Suez Canal a bit bigger?”



Someone else joked: “The Suez Canal holding yet another boat in its warm embrace & you are waiting for a text back that is never going to come.”









