Swedish city tackles loneliness epidemic with one simple word

Parts of Sweden are facing a loneliness epidemic that the World Health Organisation has described as a "pressing health threat".

A professor in well-being, welfare and happiness at the Stockholm School of Economics told The Guardian that "loneliness and isolation are huge problems any time of the year almost anywhere in the world right now."

It's even more prominent during the winter time, due to "the time we live in, the lifestyles we have, where we don’t necessarily come across each other to the same extent as we used to."

Loneliness was said to intensify during and after the pandemic.

One local suggested: "Before Covid, it was 50-50: some people said hi to each other. But after Covid people have become more scared to have contact with strangers."

Officials have since been forced to step in with a simple tip for the people of Luleå to follow, to greet people on the street with "hej," the Swedish word for 'hello'.

The Säg hej! (say hello!) campaign was suggested by Åsa Koski who works for the Luleå municipality.

"We don’t just want that Luleå is going to grow as a city; we want Luleå to be a pleasant and safe and friendly city as well where there’s culture, leisure activities, sport," Koski explained, adding that such interactions make people feel "more seen and a bit more like you belong."

"Research shows that it has an effect on health and often an effect on wanting to help each other. If you say hi to your neighbours you are more likely to help them," she told the outlet.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.