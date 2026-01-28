Sweet success! Bakers create largest-ever Empire biscuit to launch annual awards

A well-known Highlands bakery has claimed the title of creating the largest-ever Empire biscuit, after a baking challenge which saw a 78in-wide treat constructed.

Four Scottish bakeries went head-to-head on Wednesday to see who could create the largest and most appetising version of the classic Scottish biscuit.

As part of the launch of the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards at Fife College in Dunfermline, the four teams pushed their baking skills to the limit over two hours to create gigantic Empire biscuits.

The treat usually consists of two shortbread discs sandwiched together with jam, with icing and a sweet on top.

Great British Bake Off 2020 winner Peter Sawkins judged the contest.

He said: “There was such a great atmosphere throughout the day, competitive, yes, but also incredibly supportive.

“Everyone involved should be proud of what they achieved. It’s events like this that remind you how strong and connected the Scottish baking community really is.”

Four teams went head-to-head in the Empire biscuit competition (Ryan McDougall/PA)

Harry Gow Bakery, based in Inverness and with branches around the Highlands, emerged victorious at the end of the challenge.

Its biscuit won the contest by a matter of inches, setting an unofficial world record.

Managing director David Gow said: “Being part of the Empire biscuit challenge has been an absolute blast.

“The scale, the detail, the friendly rivalry, it was all amazing.

“Huge congratulations to everyone who took part, and we’re delighted to bring the win home for the icons today.”

The contest launched the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards (Ryan McDougall/PA)

The biscuits did not go to waste at the end of the competition.

Contestants McGhees and Company Bakery donated their Empire biscuits to local food banks, while Harry Gow and John Gillespie & Sons have gifted their treats for Fife College to enjoy.

The Scottish Baker of the Year Awards will take place in May.

Lesley Cameron, chief executive at Scottish Bakers, said: “What a brilliant day celebrating the incredible talent across Scotland’s baking industry.

“Whether you’re a local hero or an icon, today was about pushing creativity, precision, and teamwork to the next level.”