Pussycat Dolls send fans into meltdown with cryptic posts and comeback hints

Pussycat Dolls, we demand answers now.

Over the past few days, the official account for the famed '00s girl band has been teasing fans by wiping its account clean and sharing three cryptic posts, leaving imaginations running wild with theories and speculation.

Each post directs followers to the official 'PCD Forever' website, where fans are prompted to subscribe for updates, further fuelling the mystery surrounding the group's next move.

Despite the band remaining tight-lipped for now, it didn't take long for OG fans of the iconic pop stars to flood the comments with excitement and curiosity.

"OH MY GOSH AND NOW I'M OLD ENOUGH," one penned, while another joked: "Finally getting back to being a proper country."

Echoing the curiosity shared by many, a third fan wrote: "Are the dolls coming back??? We need answers."





The original Pussycat Dolls line-up included Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Melody Thornton, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar.

Exactly who will make up the group this time around remains under wraps, though eagle-eyed fans have recently spotted Nicole, Ashley and Kimberly spending time together, sparking further speculation that something could be on the horizon.

The group first exploded onto the global pop scene in the summer of 2005 with their debut single 'Don't Cha', which quickly climbed charts around the world. Just months later, they secured a UK number one with 'Stickwitu', while later releases including 'Beep' and 'Buttons' helped cement their run of top-10 hits.

Indy100 reached out to Pussycat Dolls' representative for comment

