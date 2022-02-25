The situation in Ukraine is bleak after Vladimir Putin declared war, calling the invasion a "special military operation".

He claimed he was helping with the "denazification" of Ukraine and said his troops were "peacekeeping", with the invasion now into its second day.

It’s so bleak, in fact, even the Taliban regime in Afghanistan think Putin has gone too far - calling for "dialogue and restraint" in the situation.

Sky News correspondent Alex Crawford tweeted about the response to the ongoing war in Ukraine in Afghanistan, writing: “Taliban Govt in #Afghanistan calling for dialogue and restraint over #Ukraine.”

She posted a comment from the Afghanistan government, which reads: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and expresses concern about real possibility of civilian casualties.

“The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties. All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence.”

It continues: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in line with its foreign policy of neutrality, calls on both sides of the conflict to resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means.

“The Islamic Emirate also calls on parties to the conflict to pay attention to safeguarding the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine.”

The Taliban regime swept to power in 2021 amid chaotic scenes as Western forces pulled out of Kabul. The UK does not recognise the regime.

It comes amid the invasion of Ukraine. Radiation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has exceeded control levels after Russian troops took control of the area, Ukraine has said.

Boris Johnson has said Britain will impose economic sanctions on more than 100 Russian individuals, entities and subsidiaries – including oligarchs close to president Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister vowed to “hobble” the Russian economy in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin has cautioned against interference from other countries, warning them “if you do you will face consequences greater than any of you have faced in history”.

