Tartan Army fan who raised £1m for charity in 3,000-mile US walk returns home

A Scottish football fan who has raised more than £1 million for mental health awareness after walking 3,000 miles across the United States to coincide with the World Cup has returned home.

Craig Ferguson arrived back at Glasgow Airport on Wednesday after spending 108 days walking more than 3,300 miles across America as part of his Tartan Trek challenge in support of SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health).

Bagpipes were played as he arrived back home to meet his friends and family after his three-month expedition.

Mr Ferguson left Santa Monica pier in California on February 24 before walking across the United States to reach Boston Common on June 12.

Along the way, he received support from high-profile Scots including Lewis Capaldi, Ross King MBE, The Proclaimers, Craig Gordon, Sir Kenny Dalglish and his namesake, broadcaster Craig Ferguson.

Setting off 108 days ago, I could never have imagined the journey ahead or the response it would receive Craig Ferguson

In the final week of his trek, the Scottish Government announced a £400,000 donation to SAMH as part of the campaign and Mr Ferguson has so far raised £1.18 million, with donations continuing to drop in.

Mr Ferguson said: “Coming home to Scotland is incredibly emotional. Setting off 108 days ago, I could never have imagined the journey ahead or the response it would receive.

“Every mile was for everyone who has struggled with their mental health and to show that no-one has to face those challenges alone.

“To return home knowing we’ve raised more than £1 million for SAMH is something I’m immensely proud of and I’m so grateful to everyone who supported me every step of the way.”

Mr Ferguson walked through desert heat, snowstorms, torrential rain and high winds in order to encourage conversations about mental health.

First Minister John Swinney (right) with Craig Ferguson (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

Hazel McIlwraith, director of fundraising and major appeals at SAMH, said the charity could not be “more grateful”.

She said: “Craig’s determination, resilience and unwavering commitment over the past 108 days have inspired people right across Scotland and far beyond.

“Not only has he achieved something truly extraordinary, but he has also helped shine a vital spotlight on the importance of mental health and the power of people coming together to support one another.

“The more than £1 million raised will make a lasting difference, helping SAMH continue to be there for people across Scotland when they need us most.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Craig and to everyone who walked, donated, shared his story or cheered him on along the way.”

Details of the trek and the chance to make a donation can be found at thetartantrek.co.uk