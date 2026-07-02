GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 release and marketing details 'revealed'

GTA 6 trailer 3 release and marketing details may be 'revealed' when comparing what Rockstar Games did with Red Dead Redemption 2.

Pre-orders for GTA 6 are now live with the game on track to release as planned on 19 November. There are two editions available, standard and ultimate, and those that pre-order can start loading the game from 12 November.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game ever and gamers continue to avidly track Rockstar Games' next trailer reveal, gameplay leaks and map rumours online.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest rumours, talking points, trailer speculation, gameplay updates and more as they happen.

GTA 6 trailer 3 release and marketing details 'revealed' GTA 6 trailer 3 release and marketing details could be 'revealed' when comparing how Rockstar Games marketed Red Dead Redemption 2. Although Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has previously said GTA 6 will be marketed in a very different way to GTA 5, there have so far actually been a lot of similarities to what we experienced ahead of RDR2 releasing, according to TechRadar. The first trailers for both RDR2 and GTA 6 set the scene and revealed a first date that would later be delayed. There was then a huge gap to the second trailer. There was a smaller wait between the second and third trailers for RDR2 but this was seven months. It's been more than 400 days since GTA 6 trailer 2 released but TechRadar said it "wouldn't be surprised if Rockstar Games has one in the bank for when GTA 6 pre-order hype starts to wane as a way to give sales a boost". A first RDR2 gameplay trailer did not emerge until 85 days before the game released and if GTA 6 follows a similar pattern, that could mean a gameplay trailer at the start of August - around the expected time of Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call. GTA 6 trailer 3 and further marketing details have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games and this remains speculation at this time.

GTA 6 'exclusive extended artwork' on YouTube What seems to be "exclusive extended artwork of Jason and Lucia" from GTA 6 has been datamined. @videotech posted on X / Twitter: "YouTube TV has an exclusive extended artwork of Jason and Lucia (on the PlayStation YouTube channel). "Was able to datamine the image link - huge thanks @SynthPotato [and] @ahmetxac for the heads up!"

FULL STORY: Sony confirms end to physical PlayStation game discs and the internet has erupted Sony has confirmed future PlayStation games from the start of 2028 will not have physical discs Sony Interactive Entertainment Sony has announced it will end the production of physical discs for new games releasing on PlayStation consoles starting in January 2028 and the internet has erupted. Physical copies of games have remained popular and preferred among some gamers because they own that physical disc, and therefore a copy of the game, whereas if players buy a game digitally, they buy a license to play that game and do not own it. For example, with GTA 6 being a digital only game at the moment with physical boxes only having download codes in them, no-one will actually own a copy of the game unless Rockstar Games decides to print the game on to discs. PlayStation is already removing more than 500 StudioCanal movies that were available to purchase on the platform that users have had to pay money for, meaning although they've likely paid the same amount as they would for a physical copy, they will no longer be able to enjoy that movie digitally any more. That's a key example of why so many users have been keen and even campaigning for physical media to be preserved and continued - but now the biggest step yet in what appears to be an upcoming all-digital future has been made by Sony. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 marketing spotted in store GTA 6 marketing has been spotted at major Portuguese retailer Worten. In a translated Tweet, @pixelnrd posted four photos and said: "Some images from the GTA 6 marketing here in Portugal! The marketing has already begun and is present in the main stores of the country!" Further images shared on social media show this in Spanish and Polish stores too.

GTA 6 contract signed by couple goes viral I can’t believe this is real AHAH

by u/dontfwithme99 in GTA An image of a couple holding up a signed GTA 6 contract has gone viral. Redditor dontfwithme99 posted a photo in the GTA Subreddit of a couple holding up a signed contract giving one of them as much time to play GTA 6 as they want from the 19 November release date until 29 November. Other terms include forbidding walking in front of the TV, waiting until missions are completed for requests or being taunted for failing a mission during that time too. If the other "purchases the game or contributes at least £40" towards it then one of the rules can be removed. It's since been doing the rounds on social media.

Key GTA 6 gameplay feature completely splits tech experts and insiders Someone understood to be a gaming insider has doubled down on claims GTA 6 will run at 60fps (frames per second) on PS5 Pro at least. There has been a lot of back and forth over GTA 6 potentially running at 60fps over the past few days. According to the Rock i Borys Podcast, which previously correctly confirmed The Witcher 3 DLC was in development, there are claims there will be a 60fps mode for GTA 6, even if it's not quite ready at launch. Tech experts at Digital Foundry then said they do not expect GTA 6 to run at 60fps, even on a PS5 Pro, thinking the game's performance will be capped by console CPU limitations. But Detective Seeds has now reiterated claims GTA 6 may run at 60fps on PlayStation hardware. Quoting a former X / Twitter post from July 2025, the user said: "A former Playstation engineer gave me info on the optimisation for the PS5 Pro. "I am confident that GTA 6 will run at 60fps on the PS5 Pro and have multiple graphical options. If it does not hit 60fps, I will deactivate and leave this amazing and educational app forever." Official GTA 6 performance details have not yet been shared by Rockstar Games at the time of writing.

Tech experts not expecting key GTA 6 gameplay feature Tech experts at Digital Foundry have said they do not expect GTA 6 to run at 60fps, even on a PS5 Pro. There has been recent speculation GTA 6 will have a 60fps mode, even if its not ready at launch. But generally referencing the latest content drop from Rockstar Games with preorders now live, Digital Foundry experts think the game's performance will be capped by console CPU limitations. While the PS5 Pro can produce much better graphics, the CPU to base PS5 consoles is actually quite similar. Rockstar Games has not confirmed the technical details for GTA 6 at the time of writing.

Key GTA 6 gameplay feature everybody wants 'revealed' A renowned gaming industry insider claims GTA 6 will have a gameplay feature everybody wants. It's long been debated if GTA 6 could run up to 60fps (frames per second), like GTA 5 Enhanced, or if it will be locked to 30fps, like Red Dead Redemption 2. And according to the Rock i Borys Podcast, which previously correctly confirmed The Witcher 3 DLC was in development, there are claims there will be a 60fps mode for GTA 6, even if it's not quite ready at launch. The Polish podcast claimed GTA 6 will have 30 and 60fps modes on PS5 and XBOX Series X but it will be locked at 30fps on Series S from a "very reliable" Rockstar source. It's also claimed it has not been announced yet because Rockstar is unsure if this will be ready in time for launch and if it isn't, it's highly likely to be included in a future post-launch update. GTA 6's performance specs have not been confirmed by Rockstar Games and this is speculation until anything official is announced.



FULL STORY: XBOX fires back at claims PlayStation is dominating GTA 6 pre-orders XBOX has hit back at claims it is being dominated by PlayStation in terms of GTA 6 pre-orders Microsoft, Rockstar Games & Sony Interactive Entertainment XBOX has fired back at claims PlayStation is dominating GTA 6 pre-orders according to affiliate link data. GTA 6 pre-orders went live on Thursday (25 June) with reports claiming there were more than 39 million orders during the first day, generating a staggering $3bn in revenue.

French retailer Cdiscount hailed GTA 6 as "the biggest cultural event of 2026", adding: "In just 24 hours, we recorded six times more preorders than during an entire traditional preorder period for major franchises such as EA Sports FC or Call of Duty. It's historic - something we've never seen before." On social media, IGN shared results it found of which platform gamers are preferring to pre-order the game on. Read the full story here.

Reaction to GTA 6 physical discs 'verdict' NateTheHate says none of his contacts are aware of a physical disc version for GTA VI

by u/Loose_Society9485 in GamingLeaksAndRumours Redditors in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit have been reacting to reports and claims that it appears unlikely GTA 6 will have any physical discs. xAVATAR-AANGx said: "At this point, I guess by the time we hit the PS7 or even once we hit the PS6 Slim, discs will be phased out entirely." On a post from Loose_Society9485, Santa-Banana said: "And for people saying 'games be too big and can't fit on discs' well you might be too young to remember but Rockstar / Take-Two themselves have published numerous games printed on more than one disc. It is completely possible to ship any games, printed in its entirety in a physical edition. That game code is utter nonsense. Every publisher can sell you their games, 100% complete on discs, that you own and can play offline. It's not that Rockstar can't, they don't want to. The end." SylviSweetheart said: "I don't know why anyone would think that this is coming. Why would Rockstar send two nearly identical SKUs out, one with discs and one without? That would annoy retailers and confuse consumers. If they wanted it to be on a disc, it would be on a disc."

GTA 6 physical discs verdict 'revealed' after 'digital-only launch' from GamingLeaksAndRumours A renowned insider has backed up a report claiming there are no plans for GTA 6 physical discs at all, even after launch. GTA 6 has physical versions available to pre-order - but this is for a download code inside a box.

There has been speculation there could be physical discs arriving soon after the game's initial launch but a report from The Hollywood Reporter claimed "there are no plans for GTA 6 discs to be printed". And responding to a comment about this on Reddit, NateTheHate added: "I've only chatted with two contacts and neither were aware of a physical-disc version; so it would align with the report from THR. I'm still looking further into it for rock-solid confirmation." GTA 6 physical discs have neither been confirmed or denied by Rockstar Games at the time of writing.

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