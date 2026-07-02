No one can quite believe Trump's 'threesome' remark about his sons

US president Donald Trump raised eyebrows with a bizarre “threesome” remark he made about his own sons .

On Wednesday (1 July), Trump visited the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota. During his visit he made a speech, parts of which have since gone viral because what he said was so strange.

The president was joined in North Dakota by his two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who got an odd shoutout from their dad.

Trump joked about awarding himself, as well as his “two beautiful sons” the Medal of Honor, suggesting it would be a “threesome”.

“Now, as I see my two beautiful sons sitting there, I think I’m going to give one to myself, one to them, and we’ll have a threesome, OK,” Trump said to laughter from the crowd.

“I’ll pick out one of the two. I’ll give them the Congressional Medal of Honor for something. For their genius at hunting. And I’ll get one for taking on Russia, Russia, Russia, or something.”

Someone mocked: “This is the most attention he’s ever given his sons.”

Another baffled viewer asked: “What event is he even saying this at.”

One person simply asked: “What?”

“Holy f**k,” someone else wrote.

Someone else pointed out: “Every time I see a quote on a video like this, I think surely that cannot be what he actually said surely this has to be a weird paraphrase. It never is.”

“Definitely spoke like a guy with a deep, abiding respect for our military heroes,” another wrote.

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