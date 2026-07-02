Republican labelled Mamdani's A/C request 'socialism' – and it backfired immediately

A Republican labelled New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani ’s request for residents to moderate air conditioning use as “socialism” – but resurfaced posts show she’s done the same thing.

With New York City facing dangerous heat as a heatwave grips eastern parts of the US , mayor Mamdani called on residents to do what they can to help the power grid remain stable and keep everyone safe.

Mamdani suggested in a post on X/Twitter: “Set your AC to 78 degrees, turn off lights/electronics you’re not using, and unplug what you can.”

Elsewhere, he explained the city would be doing its bit by dimming lights and raising A/C temperatures.

“A stable grid means the AC stays on, and lives are saved. Let’s ease demand — and get through the heat — together,” he concluded.

But, one person who appeared to take issue with the request was Nikki Haley, a Republican and former Governor of South Carolina, who reposted it and wrote, “Welcome to socialism”.

However, on the internet, nothing dies. So, it didn’t take long for a post to resurface in which Haley herself was asking residents to moderate their energy usage to protest the power grid during a cold snap.

In the 2015 post, Haley wrote: “We also ask that you set your thermostat at 68 or lower. By doing these things, it allows us to all come together to avoid any power outages during this time.”

Someone mocked: “Oops. Nikki was doing socialism back in 2015!”

Another asked: “This you?”

Someone else questioned: “So, you’re a socialist?”

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