A Trump-supporting Republican house representative has come under fire for responding to a question about affordability by saying he was going to eat steak and lobster.

On Saturday, Americans celebrate the Fourth of July – an annual holiday that marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

A matter of days after US president Donald Trump refused to sign a bipartisan affordable housing bill that would make purchasing a home more attainable for many Americans, Republican Texas congressman Troy Nehls was asked by a reporter, “How do House Republicans make the case that you’re fighting for affordability when you go back to your districts?”

Remarkably, Nehls responded: “Affordability? What are you talking about? I’m going to go there tomorrow, well, over the fourth. I’m going to get me a couple of big lobster tails. I’m going to get me some nice rib eyes.”

When it was put to him that the majority of Americans can’t afford such luxuries, Nehls argued maybe they “don’t work as hard as I do”.

People have been left utterly astounded by his out of touch remarks.

“Dems should turn this into an ad,” someone argued.

The Democrats account posted the Paris Hilton meme with the t-shirt that reads, “Stop being poor” and suggested that was the “Republican affordability plan”.

Someone else argued: “I don't find the lobster and steak comment as offensive as the dismissive comment about people who are struggling with affordability not working as hard as he does. Congress is so out of touch with reality.”

Another said: “Might be the most tone-deaf thing I've heard a politician say.”

“He’s literally just saying f**k you to the entire country,” another said.

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