JD Vance flops with attempted Joe Biden joke to US service members

JD Vance tried to make a joke at the expense of Joe Biden in front of US troops – and it completely flopped.

On Wednesday (1 July), vice president JD Vance visited the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia for an event to mark 250 years of the American military. While he was there, he made a speech that didn’t appear to go down as he’d hoped.

Under Trump, we’ve become accustomed to repeated verbal attacks against political opponents and even presidential predecessors, and it would seem JD Vance is no different as he took aim at Biden.

“You know what I’m thinking as I’m coming down the steps is don’t fall and bust your ass in front of all of you and in front of all these cameras, because they would never let me live that one down.

“You know, the previous president… I’m trying to be nonpartisan. You ever seen these old cartoons where you’ve got the angel on the shoulder and the devil on the shoulder? Well, because I’m speaking to all of you, our great Patriots and service members, I’ve got the angel on my shoulder saying, ‘JD, don’t be partisan, we’re going to make this nonpartisan’. And then I’ve got the devil on my shoulder who wants to talk about every time that Joe Biden fell up or down the stairs and the media didn’t care about that but if I did it one time, if I did it one time, it would be a major, major story.”

Many noted that the gag got hardly any reaction.

“JD Vance, once again providing an answer to the question:

“What would happen if you drained all of the charisma from Donald Trump?” someone suggested.

Another argued, “yeah, this guy isn’t getting 270 electoral votes” in order to win the 2028 presidential election.

Someone else slammed JD Vance, writing: “This is disgusting as usual. More of the same partisan political speeches to active duty troops following the standard practice of Trump, Vance and Hegseth to violate a fundamental principle of the Republic. It’s also gross that more Republican vets don’t call this out.”

“Nobody in America really cares or thinks about Biden outside of the Republican elite. This is a textbook example of the dog catching the car,” another person suggested.

Someone else noted: “Oh my God he’s trying to do a Trump impression.”

“Hard watch, honestly,” another said.

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