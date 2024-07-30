Taylor Swift fans raise thousands for victims of Southport stabbings

Taylor Swift fans have raised thousands of pounds for victims of the Southport stabbing as the singer herself shared an emotional tribute.

Three young girls, aged nine, six and seven, are now known to have died as a result of a horrific knife attack at a children’s Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on Monday (29 July). Several other children and adults were injured, some critically.

Fans of the US singer have set up a fundraising page for Alder Hey Children’s Charity – with many of those affected being treated at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital – and it has already raised over £100,000.

The fundraising page was set up by the admins of the Taylor Swift UK & EU Facebook Group. Money raised will go towards supporting the families of those impacted, as well as raising funeral funds for the victims.

The description explained: “We are working with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to help raise money for the families affected by the tragedy in Southport, and raising funeral funds for the [three] young Swifties who have tragically passed.”

Swift herself took to Instagram to share her “horror” at what happened in Merseyside.

In a lengthy statement posted on her Instagram story, she wrote: “The horror of yesterday’s attack is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock.

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders."

Instagram/@taylorswift

Swift continued: “These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

