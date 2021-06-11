A teenage couple who have been charged with killing the girl’s father filmed themselves laughing in a video about “murdering somebody”.

Aaron Guerrero, 18, and his 16-year-old girlfriend Sierra Halseth are accused of killing Halseth’s father before setting fire to his house in Las Vegas.

The pair posted the disturbing mobile phone footage on YouTube just days after the dad’s death .

Recorded while on the run from their alleged crime, the shocking clip is now being used in the case against the teenagers.

In the video, they appear seem chillingly unphased by what has happened.

The clip shows Guerrero smiling and saying to the camera: “Welcome back to our YouTube channel … Day 3 after murdering somebody …”

Halseth giggles and replies: “Whoa! Don’t put that on camera.”

Guerrero then kisses his girlfriend on the head and says: “It was worth it.”

The apparent admission was filmed in April just days after Daniel Halseth, 45, was found dead.

The couple are accused of fleeing the scene in the 45-year-old’s blue Nissan but were found by police less than a week later in Salt Lake City.

KLAS reported that the pair committed the crime after their respective parents told them they could no longer be together.

The teens are charged with murder, conspiracy, arson, robbery and fraudulent use of a credit card.