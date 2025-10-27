Telegram CEO offers to buy stolen Louvre jewels for bizarre reason

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has stepped into the drama surrounding the recent Louvre heist – with an unexpected offer.

Last Sunday (19 October), four thieves made off with jewels worth an estimated £75 million after breaking into part of the Louvre museum.

Arriving around 9.30am in a truck with an extendable ladder, they struck just 30 minutes after the museum opened to the public.

"A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the @MuseeLouvre," France's minister of culture Rachida Dati posted on X/Twitter about an hour later. "No injuries to report. I am on site alongside the museum teams and the police. Investigations underway."

France’s justice minister later admitted that security protocols had "failed," calling the theft a "terrible image" for the country.

The entire operation reportedly lasted only seven minutes, enough to spark a viral wave of memes and commentary across Gen Z corners of social media.

Despite two suspects being arrested, French prosecutors have said there is “small hope” of recovering the stolen jewels.

Enter Pavel Durov.

The Telegram founder chimed in online with a bold, tongue-in-cheek proposal: he’s willing to buy the missing gems, but not for France’s famous museum.

"Happy to buy the stolen jewelry and donate it back to the Louvre," Durov shared with his 2.7 million followers on X. "I mean Louvre Abu Dhabi, of course; no one steals from Louvre Abu Dhabi."

The remark quickly sparked reactions online. One user quipped: "In Abu Dhabi, the consequences would be catastrophic. It's much safer to steal in France."

Legal experts warn there’s more than humour behind that comment. According to Bin Eid Advocates and Legal Consultants, theft in the UAE can result in anything from a one-year prison sentence or a monetary fine to a longer term of imprisonment ranging from two to fifteen years if the crime is aggravated.

"If the crime is classified as a felony, the following penalties may be imposed, depending on the severity of the crime," they explained. "A life sentence can be imposed if an extremely serious theft is committed."

Elsewhere, the heist has already cemented its place in internet lore, sparking memes and debates – proving that even in crime, social media is never far behind.

