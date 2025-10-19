Robbery at the Louvre forces unexpected closure

The Louvre Museum in Paris was forced to close its doors on Sunday (19 October), following a robbery, France’s culture minister has confirmed.

Taking to X/Twitter on Sunday morning, Rachida Dati wrote: “A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the @MuseeLouvre.” She added that there were no injuries reported and that she was at the scene with police and museum staff.

“Investigations are ongoing,” she said.

The museum later announced via its official social media channels that it would remain closed for the day due to “exceptional circumstances.”

According to a report by Le Parisien, the perpetrators allegedly entered the museum through its Seine-facing façade, where construction work is currently underway. The outlet claimed they used a freight lift to access the Apollo Gallery directly, after reportedly breaking windows to enter.

Getty Images

Once inside, the suspects are said to have stolen several pieces of jewellery that were on display at the Apollo Gallery, the French daily reported. The gallery houses part of the French Crown Jewels.

The Louvre, once a royal palace, now holds the distinction of being the most visited museum in the world. Its collection encompasses more than 33,000 artworks, covering a broad sweep of history – from the ancient cultures of Mesopotamia and Egypt to classical Greece and Rome, and on through the European Renaissance.

Among its most iconic pieces are Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, the Venus de Milo, and the Winged Victory of Samothrace.

